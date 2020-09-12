Sattahip python denied housecat dinner

A three-meter-long python envisioning a feline dinner was captured in a Sattahip house.

Paiwan Sudathep, 60, called authorities Sept. 9 to report the giant snake hiding in the house. Animal-control officers found it slithering around the second floor, looking for the family cat.







Officers blocked the exits and lassoed the reptile with a large rope before taking it to a deserted patch of jungle to set it free again.

Paiwan said he was downstairs watching television when he heard a ruckus upstairs and went up to find the snake trying to strangle the cat.

