The navy’s Air and Coastal Defense Command delivered a new multipurpose building to Klong Bang Pai School in Ban Chang.







Commander Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti and the ACDC Engineering Department officially handed over the finished project, surrounded by a new fence, to school Principal Bongkotthorn Perknil July 26.



The sailors also presented scholarships to the school’s best students.

Utai said the project was part of an ACDC strategy to support five schools and six temples in Rayong.