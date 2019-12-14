Satit Udomseuksa students rewarded for their involvement in Royal Coronation Ceremony

On Wednesday 11th December 2019 at the Ministry of Culture Convention Center, students from Satit Udomseuksa School were awarded certificates of participation at ‘The Royal Coronation Ceremony for the 10th King of Thailand’. Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome presented the certificates to Miss Chanida Chomchaloa (Primary 2) and Master Dejchanop Chomchaloa (Primary 5) for their involvement.
