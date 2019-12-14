Regents’ “Wizard of Oz” worthy of standing ovation

Regents International School Pattaya whole school production of The Wizard of Oz with a live orchestra was the biggest most ambitious musical performance Regents has hosted in 25 years.

This week has been another proud week for Regents as they celebrate the creative, artistic and technical skills of students, teachers and the whole school community who have all collaborated on the ambitious project and which draws on the strengths of Regents Performing Arts faculty.

Regents offers students a world leading arts education with their unique collaboration with Juilliard. The set, music, costumes and talent on stage can all be attributed to the exceptional students and staff who worked extremely hard to create the timeless classic. Students put in over 3,400 hours for orchestra rehearsals and Secondary and Primary staff who supervised contributed over 75 hours of their time.

The Wizard of Oz is a story about a tornado that rips through Kansas. Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical Land of Oz They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and on the way, they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Girl missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The Wizard of Oz was originally made in 1939 and is considered one of the greatest films in cinema history. It was originally nominated for six academy awards and won best song for “Over the Rainbow”.

The Wizard of Oz Facts:

* Over 60 pieces of music

* The conductor’s sheet music is 520 pages

* Dorothy has 268 lines

* 11 radio microphones and 6 static microphones

* 3 bubble machines

* Over 20 light fixtures

Regents student involvement included 8 Principal leads, 20 Secondary chorus, 19 Primary students, 14 Early Years students, 25 Orchestra, 25 Student Technical Crew and over 40 staff!

Regents would like to say a special thank you to Mr. Ross Gerritsen – Producer and Musical Director, Ms Kate Parsons – Director, Mr. Graeme Spencer – Choreographer, Ms. Kate Lipsham – Costumes, Ms. Nicole Rudden – Makeup, and Mr. Glen Mortensen – Technical.