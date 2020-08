On August 13, 2020 four students from Satit Udomseuksa School were selected to represent the school at the ‘MICE Tourism Competition at the International College Burapha University’.

Congratulations to Ms. Tina Salee, Ms. Woranuch Ratthan, Ms. Wipada Promyodwan and Ms. Chanana Toprasert, from secondary 5 and 6 levels. They were all selected to participate, winning top ten placements out of a total of 40 teams that participated.