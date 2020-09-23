Pattaya students taught to resist lure of drugs

About 100 Pattaya students learned about the dangers of drugs at a workshop at Wat Sawangfah Pruktaram.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Wisitsak Wongworachat, head of the city’s Narcotics Resolution Center, opened the Sept. 21 event with pupils from Pattaya School No. 3.

Students were taught about the damage that drugs do to both the body and society. They learned how to repel peer pressure to use drugs and alternative ways to spend their free time.

The youths also were encouraged to form anti-drug clubs and elect leaders to carry the campaign back to their school.







