HHNFT manager wins Privy Council award

The manager of two Human Help Network Foundation Thailand centers has won another award for his service benefitting the nation’s youth.







Privy Council member Ampon Kittipon presented Pirun Noyimjai with the National Youth Day prize Sept. 20 at the Centara Government Complex Hotel & Convention Center in Nonthaburi.









Pirun, who runs HHNFT’s ASEAN Education and Drop-In centers, early this year was given the Pakorn Prize by Privy Councilor Palakorn Suwannarat.

He was lauded for the work of the two centers which help less-fortunate and migrant children with projects supported by the Social Development and Human Security Ministry.







