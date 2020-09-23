Happy hunting ground for Mike

PSC Links Golf Society

Monday, Sept. 21

Royal Lakeside

Stableford

It was just a month ago that Mike Firkin cleaned up at Royal Lakeside with a great score of 43 points from a, then, handicap of #22.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Returning to his ‘happy hunting ground’ today, he has scored another great 44 points from a much reduced handicap of #19, now coming down due to some good scores in recent outings.

Heavy overnight rain in Pattaya had us wondering if we would even consider going to golf on Monday. However, weather conditions were vastly improved by the time we gathered at Links Bar next morning.

After one scratching due to an injury, eight players headed off on time, except that Tommy had George a little worried, he being the only one left at the bar after all others had gone.

Although there has been plenty of wet weather around, Royal Lakeside Golf Course was in very good condition. The fairways were a little soft, but still had some run. In order to care for the course, carts were restricted to the cart path, so we played lift, clean and place on the fairways.









The greens are very good, as usual and, surprisingly, had good pace, unlike some other courses recently.

Mike’s 44 points left plenty of daylight to the second and third places.

Tip Briney scored 37 points at another course a couple of days earlier and added another 37 points today to take second place on countback over George Mueller. Both good scores but not enough, this time, for a Green Jacket.





Winners at Royal Lakeside

1st Place – Mike Firkin (19) – 44 pts

2nd Place – Tip Briney (26) – 37 pts c/back

3rd Place – George Mueller (14) – 37 pts

The weather system that caused all of the rain seems to have moved away now and we are seeing some much lighter skies, so everyone is looking forward to the next game without fear of getting wet.







