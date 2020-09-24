Pattaya Centre of Excellence

Not long after Father Ray Brennan opened the Vocational School for People with Disabilities in 1984, it was acclaimed by the United Nations as the best school of its type in South East Asia.







From those early days it has strived to offer the best possible education for young people living with a disability.

As the years have passed the school has changed, offering more courses that are suitable for everyone who needs to be educated.

In 2018, the Office of Vocational Training at the Ministry of Education upgraded the school to college status, and the school became the Pattaya Redemptorist Technological College for People with Disabilities.

Recently, on the morning of 23rd September, an MOU, a memorandum of understanding, was signed between the College, Pattaya City Hall and local education chiefs. The agreement will see the College offering assistance and advice in the form of seminars and workshops to teaching staff and students from Pattaya’s eleven local government run schools.







Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary at City Hall and the Director of Education for Pattaya City, signed the agreement on behalf of Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome.

Father Peter Pattarapong, Director of the School, together with the college Principal and the Head of Curriculum, also signed the agreement.









Prior to the signing, and once all guests had been screened for Covid-19, they were entertained by the college’s wheelchair dance troupe, which ended with a one-legged student doing a handstand on his wheelchair.

The Technological College is a center of excellence. Not only will the staff be passing on their skills, but the college currently also welcomes students from other local colleges for work placement experience: colleges are sending their students to another college to learn.

