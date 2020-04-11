Father Ray Foundation Emergency Appeal

The Covid-19 coronavirus is affecting the lives of the children here at the Father Ray Foundation.

Pattaya is a ghost town. There are road blocks surrounding the city center, screening all those entering and leaving. All hotels, restaurants, bars, entertainment and tourist attractions are closed.







But we can’t close. We may have sent our disabled students home to be with their families, but the 160 residents at the Father Ray Children’s Village are still with us, on lock down until things get back to normal.

We need to feed these children, this is their home, they have nowhere else to go.

But we need your help, we need you to help us give our children what they need.

We have no cash. Local food markets where we buy most of our food, and where we usually pay by cheque at the end of the month, now they are insisting on cash at the point of sale.

The cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the annual Lucky Draw has left us with very little cash. The recent SOS Rice Appeal was down by almost 50% on the previous year.

We are unable to collect our donation boxes, so we have no access to cash; we have more than 700 boxes around Pattaya.

Donations from local Thais and expats have stopped; no one is coming to our office.

We need cash, can you help?

50 Baht will buy breakfast, lunch and dinner for a child at the Village.

1,715 Baht will buy one large 49kg sack of rice.

6,000 Baht will pay for a special meal at the Village for 160 children and 35 staff.

Bangkok Bank Ltd.

1. Banglamung Chonburi Branch

Current Account: 342-3-04125-4

2. Seacon Square Bangkok Branch

Current Account: 232-3-02275-2

440 Moo 9, Sukhumvit Road Km 145

Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20260, Thailand

Tel : +66 38-428-717 Mobile : +66 91-717-9089

Fax : +66-38-716629

[email protected] www.fr-ray.org