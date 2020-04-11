Pattaya Lockdown reset for early next week

The Pattaya lockdown which was enforced last Thursday to control the spread of coronavirus into the city and turned out to be a traffic nightmare, will now be put in place again on Tuesday April 14 at different entry points on Sukhumvit Road.







Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Khunplome convened another meeting on April 10, to rethink and re-plan the blockade strategy.

It was decided that the new checkpoints for entry into Pattaya City proper will be setup at the following 8 locations.

1. In front of Maryvit School, Sukhumvit Road.

2. In front of Mini Siam, Sukhumvit Road.

3. North Pattaya intersection, Sukhumvit Road.

4. Central Pattaya intersection, Sukhumvit Road.

5. South Pattaya intersection, Sukhumvit Road.

6. Thepprasit Road intersection, Sukhumvit Road.

7. Wat Boon Kanjanaram intersection, Sukhumvit Road.

8. District Attorney intersection (Huay Yai) Sukhumvit Rd, Inbound direction.

Mayor Sonthaya said that the first attempt didn’t work out as well as expected and the authorities had to come up with another solution. With the new entry points into Pattaya, Sukhumvit Road becomes the boundary dividing East and West Pattaya.

As before those who must pass through these checkpoints to work in Pattaya must show proof of their government service, proof of being an official of an organization, and work place unit identity card to the officers at the checkpoints.

Those who do not have an ID card must request the organization where they work to issue them an official form stating full name, ID card number, telephone number, name of organization, position of their work, address of organization and must be signed by the head of the organization. (PCPR)

The forms needed to pass through the checkpoints in English and Thai can be downloaded below:



