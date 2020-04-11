Thais urged to use technology to convey affection during Songkran

Normally, during Songkran, or the traditional Thai New Year, many Thais return home to visit their parents and elderly family members. Due to the current situation with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Department of Health has recommended people send their wishes and receive blessings via phone or online. To maintain a safe distance and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, they can also send online gifts to their loved ones.







The Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr. Phanphimon Wipulakon, has urged the general public to adjust their activities during Songkran and continue to practice social distancing. People who work outside their home provinces may not be able to return home, but they still can convey their love and best wishes through video calls or other online channels.

If they are already staying with their families, they are advised to pay their respects to their parents and other elderly family members, while maintaining a distance of at least two meters between themselves and their loved ones. They should wear face masks at all times. Children and grandchildren should take turns seeking blessings from the elderly. They should avoid water-pouring activities and close contact with others this year.

People are advised to wash their hands thoroughly and take turns to sprinkle water on Buddha statues at home.







The health official said people can buy gift baskets containing healthy food, soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers for their elderly family members. The Department of Health has cooperated with online retailers to deliver them straight to people’s homes. More information can be found on the department’s website.

Dr. Phanphimon said people have to be far apart from each other because of the current pandemic. However, technology can bring them closer together. If people stay patient and practice social distancing, things will improve and they will soon be able to get together as usual. (NNT)





