Despite Covid-19, Pattaya’s Father Ray Day 2020 was far from quiet

The 16th August is the anniversary of the death in 2003 of Father Ray Brennan, founder of several social projects here in Pattaya. Due to the advice on social distancing and the dangers of catching Covid-19, it was decided that this year’s Father Ray Day would be a quiet affair. However, while it was a very long day, it was far from quiet.







It started early, at six o’clock in the morning with the arrival of nine Buddhist monks. The children and students with disabilities presented alms of food, their way of making merit for Father Ray.

One hour later, flowers were laid on Father Ray’s final resting place in the cemetery at St. Nikolaus Church.

A memorial Mass took place at ten, attended by all the children and students currently living or being educated by the Foundation. Even though the majority of children are Buddhists, they sat through the catholic mass, singing songs and listening to stories about Father Ray.

Then it was time for fun, and food, it would not be Thailand if there was not a lot of food. A group of traditional Thai puppeteers entertained the children, or they had the option of playing on the bouncy castle or winning prizes at one of the many booths or eating, and there really was a lot to eat.

After lunch, a group of children walked up to the cemetery to thank Father Ray for what he has done for them. None of these children had been born in 2003, but they all know who he is and they thank Father Ray every day in their prayers.

