Lotus cars take center stage at Pattaya Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens

Kampol Tansajja takes a Lotus supercar for a spin around the Nong Nooch track.

Exotic supercars, not exotic flowers, were the draw for a day at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden as the Pattaya tourist spot hosted a display of Lotus sports cars.



Park Director Kampol Tansajja welcomed Pornsathit Naruenatwanit, president of the Siam Lotus Group, which brought the two dozen British sports cars for visitors to admire.

Kampol Tansajja, president of Nongnooch Garden Pattaya welcomes Pornsathit Naruenatwanit, president of the Siam Lotus Group to the extraordinary exhibition of the fabulous Lotus cars.

Pornsathit said Nong Nooch is one of the ten most beautiful and famous botanical gardens in the world and the group was very pleased to share the supercar experience with local tourists.

He said it was a great opportunity for guests to get a close look at the cars rarely seen in Thailand.

Kampol said business remains slow, but the park is actively seeking out various events to bring Thai tourists to Pattaya.

Owners of Classic cars were also invited to the show. Here Jo and Noi Klemm look cool in their 1972 Speedster.

Hundreds of car enthusiasts mingled around admiring the Lotus super cars on display.



Participants gather for a huge group photo at Nong Nooch tropical Gardens.


