Lotus cars take center stage at Pattaya Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens

Park Director Kampol Tansajja welcomed Pornsathit Naruenatwanit, president of the Siam Lotus Group, which brought the two dozen British sports cars for visitors to admire.

Pornsathit said Nong Nooch is one of the ten most beautiful and famous botanical gardens in the world and the group was very pleased to share the supercar experience with local tourists.

He said it was a great opportunity for guests to get a close look at the cars rarely seen in Thailand.

Kampol said business remains slow, but the park is actively seeking out various events to bring Thai tourists to Pattaya.

