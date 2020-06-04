Chinese tourist center donates 100,000 baht to CPDC

The Chinese Tourist Assistance Center donated 100,000 baht in supplies to the Child Protection and Development Center.

Tourist center executive Da Peng presented the donation to Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand June 2.







Da Peng said he had visited the HHNFT center several times and admired the work the foundation is doing for migrant and at-risk children.

He procured 300 sets of rice, dried food, learning materials, snacks, milk and toys valued at a total 100,000 baht.

“Thais and Chinese are the same family. When China was in trouble, Thais helped,” he said. “Now China wants to help Thailand.”

Before leaving, Pattaya mayoral advisor, who accompanied Da Peng, told 50 children they should follow his example and, when they grow up, be generous and give back to the country.







