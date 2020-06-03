Thailand plans more economic stimulus measures, boosts domestic tourism

BANGKOK – The Finance Ministry prepares more economic stimulus measures, this time prioritizing domestic tourism.







Finance Ministry spokesman Lavaron Sangsnit said that as the coronavirus disease 2019 control improved, the government would further ease restrictions on business and activities in July to facilitate domestic tours of Thai people. Therefore, the Finance Ministry asked the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to work out measures to promote domestic tourism.

“The measures must be effective enough to encourage Thai people to travel in the country. Officials will also study tax rebates and subsidies for domestic tourists,” Mr Lavaron said.

Tourism was the hardest hit sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and affected people and operators were in many businesses including hotels, resort houses, homestay accommodations, restaurants, souvenir shops, massage and spa parlors and aviation. Stimulus measures would help the people first, Mr Lavaron said.

The government could afford tourism promotion measures regarding its plan to spend 400 billion baht to revive the economy, he said. The Finance Ministry will discuss tourism promotion measures with the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the TAT on June 4. (TNA)












