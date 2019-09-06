Children and Mums celebrate Mother’s Day at Hand to Hand

Monday the 12th August was Mother’s Day and the children and mums at the Hand to Hand Foundation celebrated the day together with lots of love and fun. The celebration began with prayer followed by the national anthem and then a great performance by the children.

The mums thoroughly enjoyed the presentation which was in both English and Thai, and the mums were also encouraged to join in with some of the songs too.

The highlight of the day was when the children presented their mums with gifts and cards that they had made. The children bowed before their mum as a sign of respect and honor, and in turn the mums prayed a blessing over them.

With an abundance of hugs, kisses and tears of joy there was so much love.

A big thanks to everyone who gave so generously to our last month’s appeal by donating toiletries as each mum received a bag full of things to make her smell, look and feel special. Finally it was time to enjoy a feast of cakes, apples and snacks. Thanks to Fraser’s and Hemmingway’s for a scrumptious lunch!