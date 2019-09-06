ASEAN targets higher renewable energy utilization

Bangkok – Energy Ministers of ASEAN are in Bangkok this week for meetings to better utilise the region’s energy as well as make ways to greater promote renewable and clean energy production.

Thai Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the opening ceremony of the 37th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting and Associated Meetings on Thursday, stressing the need for all countries in the region to greater investment in clean and renewable energy as energy demands have been sky rocketing in parallel with the economic development of the region.

The agenda of the meetings include topics in regard to enhancing electricity networks connectivity; infrastructural development for natural gas transport; the promotion of clean coal technology; nuclear power; and alternative energy.

Prior to the meeting, ASEAN countries have expressed their ambition to increase the region’s clean and renewable energy production from 17% to least 23% by 2025.

Fossil fuels, led by oil and natural gas, currently account for more than half of the region’s energy supply.