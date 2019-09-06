Riverside shops, restaurants prepare for Royal Barge Procession

Bangkok – Restaurants along the banks of the Chao Phraya River have prepared areas for their customers to witness the Royal Barge Procession on October 24. The event is part of nationwide celebrations of His Majesty King’s coronation, which took place earlier this year.

Some renowned restaurants are selling tickets, which cost hundreds of baht, to tourists and members of the public who wish to capture an exquisite view of the event, while small restaurants continue to sell food and beverages as usual.

The remaining rehearsals will be conducted on September 10, 17, 23 and 27 and on October 3, 7 and 10. Dress rehearsals will take place on October 17 and 22. Members of the public can watch the rehearsals from Wa Sukri Pier to Ratcha Woradit Pier.