In Loving Memory of Kumar (Kishin) Jethanand Harilela

1953- 30 Sept 2019

‘There are special people in our lives who never leave us. Even after they are gone’.

Beloved Husband of Manisha. Loving Father of Sarita & Kavi. Dearly cherished Dada to Aryana.

Kumar was a kind and gentle soul, who was full of compassion and touched the lives of all who knew him. He played many roles to many people – husband, father, grandfather, sibling, best friend and mentor. He was always there to extend a hand to anyone who needed it.

Kumar was very blessed to have such a big loving family: Son to the (late) George and Chandra Harilela. Brother to the (late) Mira. David. Maj. Nalanie. Kantu and Lavi. Son-in-law to the (late) Mohandas and Laj Sadhwani. He will be deeply missed by the Harilela and Sadhwani families, relatives and friends, but he will forever remain in our hearts.

Kumar held a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University. He worked with the Harilela Group of companies since 1979. The Hong Kong based group has holdings in various hotels, properties and business ventures worldwide. Kumars experiences include, but not limited to; management type negotiations, dealing with banks and finance institutions, legal and contractual situations. During the last twenty-seven years, he was based in Thailand where he oversaw the development of the company’s 700 room Holiday Inn Silom in Bangkok, in addition to five other properties in Pattaya. These are all the developments which Kumar was involved in from inception to execution.

Since 2002 the Kumar family partnered with the Nova Group in many developments in Pattaya. The first joint venture was the Amari Nova Suites. Many projects followed including the Nova Platinum, Centara Central Pattaya, Centara Nova Spa Hotel. Plans were in the offing to build the Holiday Inn Express on Walking Street.

In 2014 Kumar Harilela together with Rony Fineman owner of Nova Group acquired a piece of land in north Pattaya where Marriott Courtyard would be built. The project is scheduled to open in 2020.

Kumar was a very respected business man with a big heart and a gentle personality. He will be remembered as one of the pioneers of the hotel industry in Thailand. He was a great visionary and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.