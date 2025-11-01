Barry Kenyon honoured as Pattaya community comes together in moving farewell

PATTAYA, Thailand – Hundreds of friends, colleagues, community leaders, and admirers gathered at Wat Thamsamakkhi Temple in Banglamung, Chonburi, on October 29 to pay their final respects to John Barry Kenyon, former British Honorary Consul in Pattaya, who passed away peacefully at the age of 84. The cremation ceremony was presided over by Joanne Finnamore-Crorkin, Consul at the British Embassy Bangkok, who graciously served as the principal lay representative.

Among those attending were George Barrie, Honorary Consul in Pattaya; Banjong Bantoonprayuk and Jirawat Plookjai, members of the Pattaya City Council; Supanat Cholakarn and Ampimol Teeraladanon, Assistant Consuls; David Robert Gardner; Pratheep Singh Malhotra, Managing Director of Pattaya Mail Media Group and Peerasan Wongsri, Past President of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya; and Jessataporn Bunnag, Vice President of the Pattaya Lawyers Council Advisory Board and CEO of Thai Visa Co., Ltd. The event was lovingly arranged by Jetsada Bunnag and Barry’s long-time friend Khun Chamlong, who ensured the ceremony reflected Barry’s grace, humility, and quiet dignity.







Distinguished guests and relatives were invited to present robes to the monks during the Thod Pha Trai Bangsakul (Robe-offering ritual performed to honour the departed) ceremony, followed by the laying of floral tributes. The temple grounds were filled with wreaths from friends, organizations, and admirers whose lives Barry had touched through his work, his wisdom, and his friendship.

The emotional moment came when Peter Malhotra, Publisher of Pattaya Mail and Barry’s close friend of nearly three decades, delivered the eulogy. He opened with these lines: “Out of the gloom a voice spoke unto me and said, smile and be happy, things could be worse. So I did smile and was happy – and things did get worse.”

With those words, Malhotra captured the humour and resilience that defined Barry’s character. He went on to describe him as “a man of strong and upright convictions – tough as nails, yet gentle at heart,” who combined intellect with compassion and always sought to uplift those around him.

A Life of Learning, Service, and Humanity

Born in August 1941 in Lancashire, England, Barry Kenyon lived a life marked by purpose, intellect, and humanity. A gifted scholar, he earned a First-Class Honours degree in Latin, Greek, and Ancient History from the University of Liverpool, and later obtained a PhD in Sociology and Criminology. His academic brilliance reflected a lifelong curiosity about human nature, justice, and the patterns of civilization.

Barry’s professional life began in the British police service, where he rose through the ranks during the turbulent 1960s and 1970s, including a distinguished period in the Drugs Squad. His work took him far beyond Britain’s shores – to Haiti and the Philippines, where he applied his expertise in criminology and law enforcement to international projects and advisory roles.

Returning to the UK, Barry became Principal of Skelmersdale College, where he shaped young minds with his belief in education as a pathway to empowerment and social responsibility. Yet it was in Thailand, beginning in 1995, that Barry truly found his home and life’s calling.

As Honorary British Consul in Pattaya and later Immigration Liaison Officer, Barry assisted thousands of British nationals and expatriates with empathy, clarity, and integrity. His calm approach, deep understanding of local regulations, and unwavering sense of fairness earned him the respect of both Thai authorities and the expat community.

The Journalist and Mentor

Barry’s love for language and clarity of thought naturally led him into journalism. For nearly three decades, he was a key contributor to Pattaya Mail and several other English-language publications, becoming one of the most respected voices in Thailand’s expatriate media. His articles on immigration, visas, taxes, and community affairs were read by tens of thousands — always written with precision, fairness, and genuine concern for the public.

He was also known for his weekly columns that combined practical advice with wry humour, often reflecting on the challenges of expatriate life in Thailand. Many regarded him as both a watchdog and a guardian angel for the foreign community.

Beyond journalism, Barry was a teacher, speaker, and mentor. He gave regular talks at the Pattaya City Expats Club, where his insights on law, culture, and society were always met with admiration. In 1994, he founded the Pattaya Bridge Club, fostering not only a pastime but a fellowship of minds united by friendship and intellect.

The man behind the words

Despite his achievements, Barry remained humble and private. He had no immediate family, but his circle of friends became his chosen family – people who admired his warmth, dry wit, and unwavering decency. He loved good conversation, a quiet evening meal, and the company of those who shared his curiosity about life. His favourite restaurant, Ali Baba, became a place of ritual friendship, where stories were shared and laughter flowed freely.

Barry’s moral compass was steadfast. Even when others wronged him — by copying his work or misrepresenting his ideas – he responded with forgiveness and perspective, saying that if his words were being repeated, “perhaps they are doing some good for more people.” Such was his humility and grace.







A Lasting Legacy

Though Barry had no surviving relatives, the vast community he nurtured stands as his enduring family. The expatriates he assisted, the readers he informed, and the friends he inspired all bear testament to his remarkable life. His influence continues in the values he championed – truth, service, and compassion.

As the ceremony concluded and mourners laid sandalwood flowers before the cremation pyre, silence fell over the temple grounds. The flames rose gently, carrying with them the memory of a man, whose life was devoted to understanding, teaching, and helping others.







Barry Kenyon’s spirit lives on – in his writings, in the community he built, and in the countless lives he touched with his wisdom and kindness.

Rest in peace, dear Barry – scholar, teacher, journalist, and friend to all. Your light shall never fade.









































