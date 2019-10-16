WOMBANIA – October 18, 2019 – October 31, 2019

Latest Stories
GTCC jumpstarts Oktoberfest season with multi-chamber networking night in Pattaya
The German-Thai Chamber of Commerce got a jump on Oktoberfest, bringing together local expats and businesspeople from around the region and world for beer,...
In Loving Memory of Kumar (Kishin) Jethanand Harilela
1953- 30 Sept 2019 ‘There are special people in our lives who never leave us. Even after they are gone’. Beloved Husband of Manisha. Loving Father...
1st Rotary Club of Phönix Pattaya Charity Golf Tournament – 1 November 2019
HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Trophy to be awarded to the winner of the 1st Rotary Club of Phoenix Pattaya Charity Golf Tournament. The...