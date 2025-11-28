BCCT message of condolence on the passing of Michael John Watkins

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Mr Michael John ‘Spikey’ Watkins. On behalf of the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Mike was a Marketing Manager at RSM, a valued BCCT Member, and was widely respected for the same professionalism and strong commitment to his work as he showed playing rugby for Wales, Cardiff and Newport. He will be fondly remembered by many across our network.

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English































