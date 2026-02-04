Andy Barraclough – Obituary

PATTAYA, Thailand – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Professor Emeritus Andy Barraclough following a very brave battle against cancer. On behalf of BCCT members we extend our condolences to Andy’s family, friends and colleagues.

‘Dr Andy’ was a greatly respected Public Health specialist with more than 30 years’ of practical experience in providing pharmaceutical and medical supply operational and management functions in low-income countries. His experience encompassed a wide range of assignments from: revolving drug funds and drug supply systems in rural facilities in Africa; operation of major university teaching hospitals in Asia; to the development and implementation of major disease national health programs in both the public and private sectors throughout South East Asia.







He had a long association with the Royal British Legion in Thailand. He was Branch Chairman for many years and continued his support thereafter. He established the Remembrance Day Service as a formal function at which representatives of the UK Armed Forces past and present join representatives of many foreign communities and Thai nationals to properly remember those who paid with their lives in overseas conflicts.

Many will remember Dr Andy as a speaker or panelist at numerous events including those with BCCT and Pattaya City Expats Club. During Covid especially he used his knowledge and expertise to calm the anxiety of many. He was also chair of a charity in Pattaya that raises funds for charities that support HIV-affected children many of which have been cast out of their families and communities. Dr Andy had a big impact on the lives on many people in Thailand and he will be greatly missed.







The funeral ceremonies will take place at Pho Samphan Temple Cemetery, Pattaya–Naklua Road, Pattaya – วัดโพธิสัมพันธ์ – https://share.google/dwjEAlvyhlPUofQ1w

The bathing rites ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 4th February 2026 at 4 pm.

Funeral prayer services will be conducted for three consecutive nights on:

Wednesday, 4th February 2026 at 7 pm

Thursday, 5th February 2026 at 7 pm

Friday, 6th February 2026 at 7 pm

The cremation ceremony will take place on Saturday, 7th February 2026 at 4 pm.



































