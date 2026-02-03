Pattaya basks in sunshine as cooler weather spreads across Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) reported that a moderate cold air mass from China is spreading across upper Thailand, bringing cool to cold conditions in many areas, while Pattaya and the eastern region experience cooler mornings with generally fair weather.

According to the 24-hour forecast, northern and northeastern Thailand will see cool to cold temperatures, with a slight further drop expected. Mountainous areas may experience very cold conditions, frost in some locations, and morning fog. Residents are advised to take care of their health due to the colder weather.







In the central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as the eastern provinces such as Chonburi and Pattaya, the weather will be cool in the morning before warming up during the day. Pattaya is expected to see partly cloudy skies, with sea conditions showing waves around 1 meter near shore and higher offshore.

The southern region will continue to experience scattered rainfall, particularly in lower southern provinces, due to a moderate northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around 2 meters, while waves in the upper Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea will be 1–2 meters. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution.

The TMD also noted that dust and haze accumulation across upper Thailand remains at moderate levels, as ventilation conditions have improved.



Regional Outlook for Feb 4

Bangkok and vicinity: Partly cloudy; temperatures ranging from 23–24°C to 31–33°C

Northern region: Cool to cold with morning fog; mountaintops very cold, 5–10°C

Northeastern region: Cool to cold; temperatures between 13–19°C

Central region: Cool mornings, warmer afternoons

Eastern region (including Pattaya): Cool in the morning; moderate winds and slight seas

Southern region: Isolated rain, stronger winds and moderate waves, especially in the lower Gulf

Authorities continue to urge the public to stay warm, monitor weather updates, and take precautions when traveling or heading out to sea.



































