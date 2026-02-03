Thailand warns of rain on Feb 8 as voters head to polling stations

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has advised voters to be prepared for rain when traveling to polling stations on February 8, as wet weather is expected in several parts of the country. Forecast rainfall is likely across the Central and Eastern regions, the South, and Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

The conditions are linked to a moderate-to-high pressure system, or a cold air mass, moving south from China into Thailand. The system is expected to bring thunderstorms, followed by cooler temperatures and stronger winds. Voters are advised to plan travel accordingly. (NNT)



































