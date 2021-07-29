Zhongce family distributes 500 food packages daily to the needy in Pattaya

The ongoing economic devastation inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic on millions of lives is far from over. On the contrary, the infectious situation is getting worse. Who would have thought at this time last year when Thailand had one of the lowest numbers of coronavirus infections that the number would jump up to almost 20,000 cases a day this month?

The way things look, there is no hope of the tourism businesses, or any other business for that matter, recovering in the foreseeable future.







Hundreds if not thousands of businesses in Pattaya are still shut and many more are calling it quits every day. Unemployment numbers are soaring and an alarming number of families are dependent on handouts of food and amenities.

Businesses who could afford to help the poor are now in trouble themselves and are not able to give as much as they would like to.

Thankfully, there are some larger organizations that are steadfast in their commitment to helping the poor. They are both Thai and foreign-owned and are committed to aiding as much of the population in Thailand as they possibly can.

On July 24, Mrs. Chun Hua, President of the Rubber Industry Association of CTEA, accompanied by executives of the ZC Rubber Thailand and members of the Zhongce family, in cooperation with Pattaya City Hall, set up a food distribution center in front of Soi 6 on Beach Road, where they distributed 500 boxes of food and necessities to the destitute people in Pattaya and the surrounding communities.







Chun said, “Our family feels very sorry for the people who are suffering because of the pandemic and we want to help as many as we possibly can. Our humanitarian project is named ‘From China with love to the people of Pattaya.’

“We will continue to distribute food packages to the people of Pattaya every day until August 4, 2021.”































