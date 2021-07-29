Hundreds left out as Pattaya area gets only 450 Covid-19 vaccines

Elderly and chronically ill Pattaya-area residents took their chances to get one of a paltry 450 slots at Nongprue Subdistrict’s next Covid-19 vaccination event.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak oversaw the July 28 in-person registration at the subdistrict Health Dome with Public Health Director Surapol Klimprasert.







Surapol said women 12 weeks pregnant or more also were eligible for the scant number of jabs. While two doses of vaccine will be needed, Nongprue allowed 450 people to register for 450 doses and will worry about how to get everyone their second doses later.

To date, the government has given the Pattaya area only 70,000 of the 900,000 doses needed to inoculate 70 percent of the population, which is what’s needed to reopen the city to foreign tourists.







Obviously, with so few jabs available, there were hundreds of people who missed out. Those who did get lucky will get their shots at Banglamung Hospital on July 29 from 8-10 a.m. Anyone who doesn’t show during those two hours will have their vaccine given to the next person on the waiting list.

Chonburi will reopen registration for vaccinations for those 70 and over and the chronically ill from Aug. 2-6. For more information, call 038-933-179 or 038-933-110.

























