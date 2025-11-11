Young woman dies in Pattaya apartment after disturbing incident, boyfriend questioned

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 25-year-old woman from Khon Kaen tragically died early on November 10 after suffering a severe stab wound to her chest inside her apartment in Soi Phothisarn, Naklua. Police and emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon arrived at the five-story building at 6:40 a.m. following reports of a serious incident.

The victim, identified as Ms. Mantanakorn Labang, also known as New, was found unconscious in the bathroom of her apartment with a Japanese-style fillet knife, approximately 20 centimeters long, lying nearby. Emergency personnel attempted resuscitation, but she succumbed to her injuries.







According to police, Ms. Mantanakorn had returned to her apartment around 4:52 a.m. after a dispute with her boyfriend, a 35-year-old man who works at the same establishment in North Pattaya. The argument reportedly began late at night over a personal issue, after the victim sent a message requesting affection that her boyfriend was unable to provide at the time. The couple had been dating for six to seven months.

The boyfriend told authorities that he tried to contact Ms. Mantanakorn repeatedly, calling and knocking on her door nearly 20 times over more than an hour, but she did not respond. Eventually, he hired a locksmith to open the door around 6:07 a.m., discovering her lifeless in the bathroom roughly 20 minutes before emergency services arrived.



Police noted that the victim had a history of depression, which may have contributed to the incident, though investigators have not yet determined whether it was a case of self-harm or involved foul play. Forensic teams from Chonburi’s Crime Scene Investigation Division and the Police Forensic Institute have collected evidence, and her body has been sent to the Police General Hospital’s forensic department for further examination.

The case has sparked concern in the local community over the impact of mental health struggles and relationship conflicts. Authorities have taken the boyfriend into custody for questioning and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.



































