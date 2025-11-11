Pattaya takes action to tackle street clutter and illegal parking in Soi Arunothai

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials moved quickly to tackle long-standing traffic problems in the Arunothai neighborhood, where vehicles parked illegally and household items placed on public roads have caused chronic congestion.

Jeerawat Sukonthasap, acting director of Pattaya’s Administrative Division, joined municipal officers, community leaders, and local residents to inspect and address the situation in Soi Arunothai 11. Officials found abandoned vehicles and objects such as potted plants, water dispensers, and tables encroaching on the roadway, narrowing streets and creating frequent traffic jams. Residents were urged to remove obstacles immediately, with warnings that legal action would follow for noncompliance.

For the long-term, Pattaya plans to reorganize parking, repaint traffic lines, and designate no-parking zones at key points to improve flow and restore order in the community. Officials will continue follow-up inspections to ensure the measures are effective.









































