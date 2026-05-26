Young Pattaya mother sings on beachfront to feed her baby son

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists strolling along Pattaya Beach on Sunday night stopped to listen as a young woman performed traditional Thai likay folk singing on the beachfront in a heartfelt effort to earn money for her infant son. At around 9 p.m., the emotional performance drew attention near Pattaya Beach Soi 8, where 26-year-old Bunpha Jai-aree, known locally as “Nong Bai Fern,” sat on the sidewalk singing through a Bluetooth speaker and microphone with a surprisingly powerful and melodic voice. Her performances of likay and traditional Thai “plae” singing attracted crowds of tourists, many of whom recorded videos while others dropped donations into a cardboard box placed in front of her. Written on the box was a handwritten message: “Hello, today I came to sing likay to earn money to buy milk for my baby.”







The touching message moved many beachgoers, who sympathized with the struggling young mother and offered support for both her talent and determination. Speaking to reporters, Bunpha said she had never professionally performed likay before and had no formal singing background. However, she taught herself through practice because of her love for the art form and her need to support her 10-month-old son. She revealed that she and her former husband had separated, and that her baby boy now lives in Udon Thani with the former husband’s mother. Despite the separation, she said she still wants to help care for her son financially. Bunpha explained she had tried applying for several jobs but was repeatedly rejected, leaving her with few options. Thinking about her son gave her the courage to perform publicly despite her fears and lack of experience. She now earns approximately 400 to 500 baht per day singing on the beachfront.

















































