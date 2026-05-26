Pattaya street food vendor escapes as gas leak engulfs motorcycle cart

PATTAYA, Thailand – Panic erupted in Pattaya on Tuesday morning, May 26, after a gas leak triggered a sudden blaze that engulfed a sidecar motorcycle used to sell braised pork leg rice, destroying the vehicle within minutes. Firefighters from the Pattaya City Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Unit rushed to the scene along Phettrakul Road in North Pattaya after receiving reports of a vehicle fire at around 9 a.m. Five fire engines and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon were dispatched to the scene, where flames were already rapidly consuming the motorcycle sidecar food cart.







Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within five minutes, but the pork leg rice vendor’s vehicle was completely destroyed, leaving behind only a charred metal frame. All cooking equipment and supplies were also lost in the fire. The vendor suffered burns to the left wrist while attempting to stop the gas leak. The injured owner told authorities that gas began leaking while he was preparing to sell food at the roadside location. He tried to shut off the valve but was unable to stop the leak before flames suddenly erupted and spread across the entire vehicle.

















































