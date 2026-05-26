Pattaya transgender woman seriously injured in violent apartment attack as police hunt boyfriend

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya have launched a manhunt after a transgender woman was found seriously injured inside a rented room following a violent late-night assault reportedly linked to an argument over missing money. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded to reports of a severe assault shortly after midnight on May 26 at an apartment building inside Soi Land Office 3 in South Pattaya. Rescue workers found the 30-year-old victim, identified only as Prayaphat, lying beside a bed with a serious neck wound and in critical condition. Emergency responders provided first aid before rushing the victim to hospital for urgent treatment.







According to an 18-year-old acquaintance identified as “Tae,” he had visited the victim earlier in the evening and saw the victim’s boyfriend at the room at the time. When he returned later that night, he discovered the victim collapsed and immediately alerted building staff to contact authorities.

The witness told police the couple had reportedly argued over 700 baht allegedly taken by the boyfriend, though investigators are still determining the exact motive behind the attack. Investigators reviewing CCTV footage said a key suspect identified as “Boss,” believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, was seen fleeing from the room shortly after the incident. Police have since launched a large-scale search operation, monitoring locations frequently visited by the suspect while tracing escape routes through nearby surveillance cameras in an effort to bring him into custody.

















































