Yellow-zone label could help Pattaya bars, mayor says

A change to a “yellow” coronavirus-surveillance zone should help Pattaya’s bars, allowing them to open later and make the city more appealing to domestic tourists, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said.







The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Monday will consider a committee proposal to reclassify the nation’s provinces into new color-coded zones, with Pattaya among those moving from an orange “controlled” zone to a yellow “high-surveillance” area. The prime minister also would have to sign off on any CCSA action.





“Ban,” a worker at a Pattaya beer bar, said business has been very slow, despite bars reopening two weeks ago. She said her watering hole has attracted only three or four customers a day, leaving her little chance to earn tips.

“Rung,” a bar owner, said the orange-zone rule requiring bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. is too restrictive and needs to move to at least midnight, which could happen under a yellow-zone designation.





































