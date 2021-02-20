Yellow-zone label could help Pattaya bars, mayor says

By Jetsada Homklin
0
244
When business hours are too short, bargirls must start working in the afternoon.

A change to a “yellow” coronavirus-surveillance zone should help Pattaya’s bars, allowing them to open later and make the city more appealing to domestic tourists, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said.



The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Monday will consider a committee proposal to reclassify the nation’s provinces into new color-coded zones, with Pattaya among those moving from an orange “controlled” zone to a yellow “high-surveillance” area. The prime minister also would have to sign off on any CCSA action.

50% of pubs and bars in Pattaya which are still open request opening times be expanded.



“Ban,” a worker at a Pattaya beer bar, said business has been very slow, despite bars reopening two weeks ago. She said her watering hole has attracted only three or four customers a day, leaving her little chance to earn tips.

“Rung,” a bar owner, said the orange-zone rule requiring bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. is too restrictive and needs to move to at least midnight, which could happen under a yellow-zone designation.


Foreign tourists like to sit and drink beer in bars in Pattaya.



Bars in Soi 6 are still popular among foreigners.



Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said he believes Pattaya tourism will recover, but it will take time.


Bargirls and vendors must keep struggling to survive during the Covid-19 pandemic.


Longer opening hours would give tourists more time to play snooker and exercise.





