Worker pleads for help after motorcycle stolen in broad daylight in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Komkrit Lukrathok, 29, an employee at a prominent electronics store in Pattaya, reported the theft of his Honda Wave 125 motorcycle to the Banglamung Police Station. He also submitted CCTV footage capturing the suspect as evidence On November 18.

Komkrit explained that he parked his motorcycle behind a nearby bank as usual, only to find it missing after work. The footage revealed a tall, slim male suspect, likely accompanied by an accomplice, calmly riding away on his bike in broad daylight.

He appealed to the authorities to recover his motorcycle and apprehend the thieves, whom he suspects are professionals due to their brazen actions in a busy area during daylight hours. Komkrit hopes the culprits are caught swiftly to prevent further crimes against others.

















































