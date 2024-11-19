Mexican driver arrested after hit-and-run incident leaves Pattaya street cleaner critically injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Mexican national was apprehended following a hit-and-run incident that critically injured a 22-year-old street cleaner on South Pattaya Road, November 18.

The victim, Ms. Suchada Pilasuk, 22, an employee contracted by a cleaning company, was struck by a speeding white Toyota Fortuner while sweeping debris near a gas station. The impact sent her body flying onto the road, leaving her severely injured and bleeding. Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing her to a nearby hospital.











The driver, identified later as 34-year-old Mr. Choo Caballero, fled the scene. However, a good Samaritan, Wattanakorn Waenkaen, pursued the vehicle on his motorbike, coordinating with others to block its escape. Police detained the driver and transported him to the Pattaya City Police Station amid concerns about a potential mob reaction.

Witnesses, including the victim’s boyfriend, Apichai Prakobsaeng, reported that the Fortuner was traveling at high speed when it hit Ms. Suchada. The driver did not stop to assist and instead attempted to escape.

Police conducted a breathalyzer test on Mr. Caballero, which revealed a blood alcohol level of 77 mg%, exceeding legal limits. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage as part of the ongoing legal process to hold the suspect accountable.

The incident has sparked public outcry over the brazenness of the act and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.









































