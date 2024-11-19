Drunk foreigner attacks restaurant owner’s husband over closing time, gets injured in scuffle in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ms. Krongkarn Ketwechsuriya, 45, the owner of a restaurant in Pattaya, reported an incident to Lieutenant Sakayapap Chaidej at Pattaya City Police Station on November 18. She requested action against a heavily intoxicated foreign tourist who assaulted her husband at a food & drink venue in Soi Phra Tamnak 4, South Pattaya.

Police arrived at the scene to find the foreign man, whose name and nationality remain unidentified, heavily intoxicated and unable to communicate. He sustained a head injury and was taken into custody. Rescue workers provided first aid on-site, but the man was without any identification documents.











Ms. Krongkarn explained that her restaurant had already closed when the tourist attempted to enter. After being informed that the establishment was no longer operating, the man became irate. Feeling unsafe, she called her husband, who is also a foreigner, for assistance. Neighboring staff from a nearby cannabis shop tried to defuse the situation, but the tourist remained uncooperative.

The confrontation escalated when the intoxicated tourist struck Ms. Krongkarn’s husband with a bottle. Her husband, who was holding a stick, retaliated in self-defense. Following the scuffle, the police were called to intervene.

Ms. Krongkarn provided CCTV footage and partial video clips as evidence to support her account. The intoxicated man was detained at the Pattaya City Police Station to sober up. Authorities plan to question him once he is coherent to ensure fairness for both parties involved.









































