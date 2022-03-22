Work crawls along on East Pattaya drainage system

A massive new drainage system under the railway parallel road remains stuck in the first of three construction phases.

Pattaya mayoral secretary Phumpat Kamolnart and city engineers checked on the progress of the project, which began in December 2020 and due for completion in August, but certainly will be delayed.



The first of three phases was 40% complete in September. As of now it’s still not done.

Planned are the laying of two-meter-wide drainage pipelines, 132 manholes spaced along 3.8 kilometers, pressurized pipes connected to a new pump station running 1.5 kilometers, and the rebuilding of the railway road to be almost five meters wide.







Plans call for the new drains to capture water flowing downhill from Nong Plalai, Huay Yai and Nongprue and shuttle it to the Huay Yai and Naklua canals. From there, the water will flow into the sea.

Officials earlier estimated that the 621-million-baht project could capture 30 percent of the water now flowing into and flooding downtown Pattaya.



Sahahydro Pattaya JV crews currently are working busily on a second set of drains and pipes intended to catch water before it floods Sukhumvit Road and Soi Khao Noi.

































