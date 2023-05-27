Woman traumatized after Sodium Hydroxide disfigures her face and body

A Sriracha woman said that she is still traumatized by a horrible accident two months ago, which left her disfigured and in pain.

The 33-year-old woman, who did not want to reveal her name, said that on Feb 21, she bought a bottle of liquid Sodium Hydroxide for 65 baht, with the intention of using it to unclog a sink in her home.

She admitted that she was not careful when she opened the bottle of the dangerous liquid, and it slipped from her hand, falling onto the floor, splashing the liquid on her face and parts of her body. She said she felt excruciating pain and burning sensations, and despite rinsing herself off immediately, the burning did not subside, so she rushed to the hospital immediately.







From February 21 to April 17, a total of 55 days, she underwent extensive medical treatment. While her overall condition has greatly improved, she continues to require ongoing care for burns on her wrists and ankles, including skin grafting. The medical expenses so far have amounted to more than 1.8 million baht. Fortunately, her insurance policy covers the medical expenses.

Having come to terms with the traumatic experience, she feels compelled to share her story as a cautionary tale, urging everyone to exercise extreme caution when using caustic soda in any shape or form.





















