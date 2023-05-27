Divers urged to be cautious near Titan triggerfish at Koh Haa’s free diving spot in Krabi

Neramit Songseang, chief of the Mu Koh Lanta National Park in Krabi province, is warning the public that Koh Haa’s free diving spot has found more titan triggerfish among the other fish. All divers are urged to exercise caution when diving and not to frighten or approach them. Titan triggerfish have been observed to be aggressive to intruders who enter their territory.







Titan triggerfish (Balistoides viridescens) are a large species of triggerfish, found in reefs in most of the Indo-Pacific. They also can be found in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. The triggerfish are usually wary of divers, especially during the reproduction season. The fish have a large mouth with short but strong teeth, and dark markings above the mouth. The rear dorsal and anal fin are pale orange in color with black trim, which is rounded. Their cheeks are orange-brown with a dark patch on the front. The back of their body is light brown, and the scales are brown and dark brown in color. (PRD)

































