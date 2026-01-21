Woman presses police for action after homeless person scratches parked car in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 24-year-old woman has called on relevant authorities to take action against homeless individuals after her car was vandalized while parked outside a commercial building in East Pattaya, Banglamung district.

The victim, identified as Parichat, told reporters that her black Mazda 2 sedan was parked in front of a shophouse in Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict when it was damaged. On the morning of January 16, she discovered long scratch marks running from the front right door to the rear door.







Suspicious about the damage, Parichat reviewed CCTV footage from the area and found images of a homeless woman wearing a black shirt and shorts allegedly using a hard object to scratch the vehicle at around 6:43 a.m. She said she does not know the suspect and has no idea what motivated the act.

Parichat stated that she lives at the commercial building and is concerned about the safety of residents and their property. She urged relevant agencies and local authorities to step in and properly manage homeless individuals who may pose a risk to the public, to prevent similar incidents from happening again.



Police from Huai Yai Police Station inspected the scene, documented the damage, and collected CCTV footage. The evidence has been handed over to investigators, who are working to identify and locate the suspect for legal action.



































