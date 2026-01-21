Pattaya residents complain as trash burning fills Soi Pratumnak 6 with foul smoke

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents in Soi Pratumnak 6 raised complaints after the burning of trash sent foul-smelling smoke through the neighborhood, prompting a rapid response from Jomtien municipal officers on January 20.

Following reports from local residents, municipal enforcement officers were dispatched to the area to investigate the source of the smoke. Upon arrival, officials found open trash burning that was causing strong odors and air pollution, creating discomfort for people living nearby.







Officers immediately ordered the person responsible to extinguish the fire, which was brought under control without further incident. Authorities also took the opportunity to educate those involved about the dangers of open burning, particularly its impact on air quality, public health, and the surrounding community.

Municipal officials reminded residents that burning waste is prohibited and urged the public to report similar incidents so action can be taken promptly to prevent repeated disturbances and environmental harm.



































