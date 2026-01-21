Bolt driver injured after alleged dispute with foreign passenger over fare in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 27-year-old Bolt driver was injured after a dispute with a foreign passenger over an unpaid fare escalated into violence at a condominium in South Pattaya at around 2.30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan 18.

Police officers and rescue personnel found the driver, identified as Sontaya Sornhung, standing and covered in blood after allegedly being struck on the head with a bottle. Nearby was a foreign man identified only as Mr. Donald, 43, along with his girlfriend. Both were reportedly heavily intoxicated and had visible bruises on their faces. First aid was provided before all injured parties were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.







Sontaya told police he had been called by a local transport stand to pick up the foreign couple, with the fare agreed in advance at 150 baht. He said he confirmed the price again before departing, and the passengers agreed.

However, upon arrival at the destination, the male passenger allegedly refused to pay. Sontaya said he told the passengers that if they did not wish to pay, he would take them back to the original pickup point. The couple agreed and re-entered the vehicle.

According to the driver, when they arrived back at the original location, the foreign passenger allegedly used a bottle he was carrying to strike him on the head while the vehicle was stopped. The suspect then reportedly kicked the car, causing damage, before a scuffle broke out, leaving both sides injured.

Police have invited all parties involved for detailed questioning and said investigators will review CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact sequence of events. Legal action will be taken against those found responsible in accordance with the law.



































