Security in place as Pattaya Music Festival 2026 kicks off its first weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities have deployed teams of municipal officers, police, and local administrators to ensure safety and smooth operations as the first weekend of the Pattaya Music Festival 2026 gets underway along Pattaya Beach.

Pattaya City officials, together with Pattaya Police, Banglamung district administrative officers, and related agencies, conducted a coordinated deployment of personnel to monitor the event area and surrounding zones. The operation aims to maintain order, assist visitors, and provide security for the large crowds expected to attend the popular seaside music festival.







Officers have been stationed throughout the main concert areas along Pattaya Beach as well as nearby streets and public spaces. Patrols and monitoring will continue throughout the event to prevent incidents and help manage traffic and pedestrian flow as thousands of residents and tourists gather to enjoy the performances.

The Pattaya Music Festival 2026 runs every Friday and Saturday throughout March, turning beaches, islands, and public venues across the city into open-air concert stages.

The festival begins in the city center at Pattaya Beach on March 6–7 before moving to Jomtien Beach on March 13–14. The third weekend will take place on Koh Larn on March 20–21, followed by the final performances at Lan Pho Naklua Public Park on March 27–28.

Known for combining major Thai artists, rising performers, and scenic seaside venues, the free festival is expected to draw large numbers of both Thai and international visitors throughout the month, further strengthening Pattaya’s reputation as one of Thailand’s leading destinations for live entertainment and tourism.

City officials say security patrols, crowd management teams, and support staff will remain on duty throughout the festival period to ensure that visitors can enjoy the music safely and comfortably.



































