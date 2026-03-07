Pattaya Mayor checks on stray dogs at city shelter, plans new 30-rai facility for growing numbers

PATTAYA, Thailand –Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited the city’s stray dog shelter in Pong on March 6 to personally observe the care and welfare of dogs currently under the city’s protection.

Officials toured the facility and reviewed the living conditions of stray dogs being cared for by the city. The shelter currently provides regular food, proper housing, and sanitation for the animals, while veterinarians from Pattaya City’s animal hospital conduct weekly health checks, vaccinations, and treatment to ensure the dogs remain healthy.

Poramet said Pattaya City places strong importance on animal welfare while also managing the stray dog population in a systematic and humane way.







The city is currently preparing plans to establish an additional stray dog shelter in Huai Yai on a 30-rai plot of land. The project is being coordinated with the Royal Forest Department and Huai Yai Municipality to help accommodate the growing number of stray dogs and further improve animal welfare management.

The mayor also encouraged residents and visitors to support the shelter through donations, particularly dog food, to help provide ongoing care for the animals and give them a better quality of life.



































