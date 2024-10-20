Woman misleads police over driving pickup truck into pharmacy; Australian man later admits was drinking

PATTAYA, Thailand – A pickup truck lost control and crashed into a pharmacy in Sakulpiam Pharmacy on Khao Talo Road, near a temple in east Pattaya, causing significant damage to property in the early hours on October 19.

Authorities were alerted and dispatched to the scene, where they found a black Ford Ranger pickup, had collided with the pharmacy and subsequently crashed into a nearby commercial building and a parked car, leaving extensive damage. The front wheel of the pickup was detached, and debris was scattered across the road.



The driver, 47-year-old Australian national, sustained minor injuries, while his girlfriend, who was a passenger, was unharmed and remained at the scene to give a statement to authorities.

Initially, the girlfriend claimed to have been driving, stating she lost control of the vehicle. However, eyewitnesses contradicted her claim, confirming that the foreign national was indeed the driver. It was revealed that he had been drinking alcohol prior to the incident, prompting the initial misrepresentation.







Pol. Lt. Apinan Srithongrungtip, the investigating officer, documented the scene and collected evidence. The foreign driver was taken for a breathalyzer test to determine his blood alcohol level, with legal proceedings to follow.







































