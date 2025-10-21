Woman injures herself in Pattaya beer bar after heated dispute with foreign partner

Woman Injures Herself in Pattaya Beer Bar Following Argument with Foreign Partner, Rescued by Authorities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya rescue units responded to an urgent call reporting a self-harm incident at a beer bar on Soi Pattaya Beach 13/2 at 1:30 AM on October 19. Emergency personnel found 35-year-old Ms. Natty with a serious neck wound, bleeding heavily, and provided immediate first aid before rushing her to the hospital.



Witnesses reported shock among tourists as the incident unfolded. According to 24-year-old Ms. Wunsen (alias), Natty had been drinking with her foreign husband and arguing throughout the night. When he walked away, Natty allegedly grabbed a knife and injured herself, prompting bystanders to intervene and seize the weapon.

CCTV footage captured the full event and has been handed over to authorities for further investigation.















