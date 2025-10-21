Shocking footage prompts immediate Pattaya action at Soi Bua Khao beer bar

PATTAYA, Thailand – A short video clip showing homeless individuals engaging in inappropriate behavior at a Central Pattaya beer bar has gone viral, prompting a rapid response from local authorities.

The 37-second clip, widely shared on social media, showed two individuals lying and exposing themselves inside a bar along Soi Bua Khao, startling passersby and nearby residents. The footage, posted on TikTok, quickly gained attention, with viewers contacting the bar’s owner, raising concerns over the incident.

Upon investigation, reporters visited the location at beer bar in central Pattaya. At the time, the bar was open, but the two individuals seen in the clip were not present.







The bar owner, Ms. Aomsoi Matwiset, 44, explained that she first learned of the video on October 15, when an employee alerted her about the TikTok post. The video included her contact number, causing her to receive numerous calls from concerned viewers. Ms. Aomsoi stressed that the incident never actually occurred inside her bar as portrayed and that she had no intention to file a complaint since she was not the direct victim.

However, upon returning to her bar later, she found the same two individuals present, creating further distress. She immediately contacted the Pattaya municipal hotline at 1337, which was recently established to handle city issues efficiently.



Within minutes, municipal officers arrived on the scene and took control of the situation. Authorities noted that the man appeared to be mentally impaired, while the woman was incoherent and could not provide understandable answers. Both were promptly removed from the area and handed over to the relevant agencies for further processing and support.

The swift action by Pattaya authorities highlights the city’s commitment to maintaining public safety and order, especially in response to incidents that quickly spread on social media.



































