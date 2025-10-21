Foreign man strips and prays at Pattaya intersection before police take him to hospital

PATTAYA, Thailand — A shocking scene unfolded at a busy Pattaya intersection early on October 20, when an intoxicated foreign man walked naked into the middle of South Pattaya Second Road (Wat Chaimongkol Intersection), alarming motorists and pedestrians alike.

At approximately 10:00 AM, police officer Pol. Lt. Panupon Nimsuwan of Pattaya Traffic Police received reports from local residents about the unusual behavior. Officers immediately dispatched patrol units to the scene.







Upon arrival, they found a foreign man, approximately 40 years old, tall and heavily intoxicated, standing completely naked in the middle of the traffic lights. Witnesses reported that the man was running toward passing cars, hitting them in some instances, and at times raising his arms toward the sun while chanting prayers to God. His behavior drew crowds of confused and concerned bystanders, including tourists.

Authorities were forced to intervene to prevent harm to both the man and the public. The man was taken into custody and transported to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for medical evaluation.



Local motorbike taxi driver Chatchai, 51, told reporters, “I saw him walking naked along South Pattaya Road before running into the intersection. At one point, he was praying with his arms raised. My friends and I quickly called the police and tried to prevent him from escalating further.”

Some bystanders captured parts of the incident on video, while city CCTV footage reportedly recorded the full sequence of events. Police are reviewing the footage and will determine any further necessary action. Officials emphasized that the man’s erratic behavior appeared to be alcohol-related and no injuries to others were reported.



































