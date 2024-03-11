Fatal motorcycle collision claims life of Pattaya woman

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic motorcycle accident on March 10 along the Pattaya-bound lane of Highway 7 resulted in the death of Sirikan Sakklang, a 56-year-old Pattaya resident. The collision involved a motorcycle and a black Mercedes Benz driven by Mr. Peng Zhimin, a 46-year-old Chinese national.

The Mercedes Benz sustained significant damage to its left side, including a shattered front windshield, as a result of the collision. Mr. Zhimin, visibly shaken, reported that while driving in the right lane toward Pattaya, a motorcycle abruptly cut in front of him, leading to the tragic incident.







Sadly, Sirikan’s body struck the front windshield of the Mercedes before falling to the ground. Mr. Zhimin promptly stopped his vehicle and reported the accident to authorities. Upon inspection, Mr. Zhimin showed no signs of alcohol impairment.







Pattaya police documented the scene and gathered evidence. Sirikan’s body was entrusted to the Sawang Boriboon Foundation for transportation to Banglamung Hospital. Further proceedings, including religious ceremonies, will follow pending necessary documentation and permissions.





































